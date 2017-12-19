WEBB, Joyce Constance

Joyce Constance Webb

Nov. 10, 1928 – Dec. 16, 2017

Born in 1928 Joyce Webb lived her life to the full.

One hour commutes to London,England to work at the age of 14.

A post war immigrant to Canada in 1956, with her husband Syd and 4 young children.

Opportunities took the family to Alberta, Saskatchewan, Florida and for the last 35 years to Salt Spring Island.

Joyce worked for Hastings House and volunteered for the Sendial group at Thrifty’s

She was a major contributor to organizing neighbourhood gatherings and will be missed by all her friends and her large family of children, grand children and great grand children.

The family wishes to thank Dr. David Beaver and staff especially Pat for their compassion and support.

Well Done Mom, We Love You.