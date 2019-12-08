WATT, Valerie Anne (nee James)

Valerie Anne Watt (nee James)

Aug. 27, 1928 – Nov. 22, 2019

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mother, Valerie Anne Watt. She passed away peacefully on Salt Spring Island November 22nd in the presence of her loving family. Born on Salt Spring Island, to Dorothy and Percival (Jack) James, she spent her early years on the family seed farm in Fernwood and in the Cowichan Valley. The family moved to West Vancouver and then to Kelowna where she finished high school and met her husband and love of her life, Don, with whom she shared 69 years of marriage. They started a family in Kelowna, later moving to Vancouver and finally Victoria to raise their children. Mom and Dad greatly enjoyed boating in the Gulf Islands aboard their boat Duna where many great friendships were established. Eventually, they moved back to Salt Spring Island to enjoy the retirement years.

Our mother was an extraordinary woman. Always elegant and well dressed, Mom was also an amazing cook and loved to entertain. She had boundless energy and an amazing zest for life. She could often be found in the garden tending to her beautiful creations. Valerie was completely devoted to her family and took great pleasure seeing how her family grew with grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was very involved in her community on Salt Spring Island and was active in the St. Marks’ Anglican Church Guild for many years.

Valerie is pre-deceased by her son Douglas, her sister Mary, her brothers-in-law Bill and Michael, sister-in-law Gay, and her son-in-law Tom. She is survived by her husband Donald Watt, her children Chris (Kerry), Barbara, and Robert (Liz), grand children Shaun (Lindsay), Breanne (Mike), Michael (Mimi), Katherine, Emerson, Vienna and Geneva, and 11 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Audrey Bennett and her brother-in-law Bill Hogg.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on December 14th at All Saints by-the-Sea Church on Salt Spring Island, to be followed by a reception and tea. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.