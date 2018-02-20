STOUT (nee Larnder), Nancy Evelyn

Nancy Evelyn Stout (nee Larnder)

Nancy passed away peacefully, on her own terms, on February 8, 2018 in Surrey, BC at her retirement residence.

Born in Vancouver and she lived in Kerrisdale, Cowichan and Victoria. Nancy is predeceased by husband Edward Mural Stout in 1998.

She worked at Sauder Industries, Bourne & Weir and retired from C. Davis Manufacturing (Vancouver) in 1986. Nancy moved to Salt Spring Island, BC where she enjoyed living by the ocean. Her passions were swimming, boating, playing bridge and travelling. Nancy will be lovingly remembered and missed by daughters Laureen (Don), Gail (Wayne) and grandchildren Dana, Tyler and Evan and friends.

As per her wishes, no service will be held and her ashes will be scattered in the ocean. In lieu of flowers, donations directly to the Royal Canadian Legion Br. #92, 120 Blain Rd. SSI, BC V8K 2P7 would be most appreciated.

