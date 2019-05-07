KATHLEEN STEVENS

Kathleen, (Kit to all who knew her), died at Lady Minto May 3rd, 2019. Mum and Dad found loving, supportive communities and developed many deep and lifelong friendships here on Salt Spring. We also became part of that family. Thank you. Thank you as well to Dr. Ryan, Braehaven friends and the nursing team. Lesley, Amanda & Tom, Jim & Bev and Kay & Brian survive Mum as well as 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Dad to us, Don to you, Mum’s loving spouse, died in 2015. We love you Mum. You are ours forever. We will return in the fall to say goodbye.