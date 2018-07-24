STAM, Kelly

Kelly Stam

Aug 16, 1957 – July 11, 2018

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Kelly (Kilabuk) Stam (Mingeriak) on July 11, 2018 at the Royal Jubilee Hospital, after a lengthy battle dealing with complications from surgery and lung disease.

She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Rudy;son,Nathaniel; daughter, Asya; grandson, Isaiah, and many other family members on Baffin Island.

Kelly will be remembered for her loving smile and contagious laughter. She was a kind, compassionate, generous and selfless woman. Her family and friends were her purpose in life, and she was deeply and dearly loved and will be missed forever.

A celebration of life will be held on August 4, 2018 from 2 – 4 pm. For more details please email asyastam@hotmail.com.

“Rejoice in the fact that I am happy,

remember that I will always love you and smile because one day we shall meet again”.

~ Aakuluk Kilabuk, Rest in Peace