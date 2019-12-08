SIMARD, Ray

Ray Simard

October 24, 1932 – December 9, 2019

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved patriarch, Ray Simard.

Husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, dispenser of wisdom, and corny jokes.

He wouldn’t give the shirt off his back, but he would give you advice (and maybe a job) on how to get your own.

He valued his solid relationships with family, friends, and community – you know who you are!

With gratitude to all the staff at Lady Minto Hospital, food services, house keeping, and our nurses, Ronda, Rose, Virginia, Sara, Mona, and Ben.

Service at St. Paul’s Catholic Church 11:00 am December 16th, 2019 reception follow at the legion Meaden Hall. Refreshment and snacks to be served.