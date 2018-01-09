SHARDELOW, Dorothy Eunice

Dorothy Eunice Shardelow

September 8, 1920 – January 4, 2018

It is with heavy hearts and happy memories that we wish to announce the passing of Dorothy Shardelow, on January 4, 2018, at the age of 97.

She is survived by her children Donald (Venessa) in South Africa, Jeff (Hilary) in West Kelowna, Valerie Hutton (Trevor) on Salt Spring Island, and Errol (Elizabeth) in Black Creek.

Loving grandmother to 13 grandchildren and great grandmother to 20 great grandchildren.

Dorothy was born in South Africa, and immigrated to Canada in 1998. She lived on Salt Spring Island for 9 years.

Many thanks to Dr. Beaver and his staff, and all the nurses, care aids, support staff and friends on the Island, for making her last year’s happy and comfortable.

A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice.