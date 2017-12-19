SELLAR, Claire Maureen (nee Tennant)

Claire Maureen (nee Tennant) Sellar

February 16, 1941 – December 1, 2017.

It is with profound sadness that we announce Claire’s passing after a courageous battle with cancer. Predeceased by her mother Florence Tennant (Woods), and father Carman Tennant. She is survived by her beloved husband John Sellar, brother Colin Tennant (June), nephews Christopher, and Jeffrey (Jenn), great nephew, and niece Eadan and Brooke, half-sister Karen Hollywood, brother in law Iain McGilveray, and niece Jeanie McGilveray (Chris).

Claire was a generous, loving, compassionate woman with a wonderful sense of humour who excelled in her profession as a Registered Nurse for more than 40 years at the Ottawa Civic, Royal Jubilee, and Lady Minto Hospitals. Claire, and her laughter will be lovingly remembered by her family, and many close friends including her nursing colleagues, and those from Salt Spring Island, BC.

A special thank you to all the professional, and compassionate staff at Island View Place, Saanichton, BC.

A celebration of Claire’s life will take place on Salt Spring Island in the new year.