SCOTT, Grace Lorna

Grace Lorna Scott

November 11, 1916 – April 16, 2018

Grace passed away on April 16, with family by her side. Everyone who knew her can only agree she left us too soon at 101 and a half years old. When she turned 100 she received her congratulatory letter from the Queen, which she took pride in and hung framed on the wall behind her bed.

Grace and her husband, Jack, moved to Salt Spring Island from Vancouver in 1952. Jack wrote a column for the Vancouver Sun often celebrating the pleasures of rural island life which Grace also embraced. Many of his stories were about Grace who he affectionately called Brown Eyes. She was often the inspiration for his humorous musings on family and married life. Later her husband’s international journalism career took the family around the world. Foreign travel and lifestyle was not always easy for a dedicated wife and mother of three, but Grace had the unique gift of being able to create a home for her family everywhere they went.

Grace lived up to her name. She truly was gracious. She had an unpretentious and direct nature. She had opinions and wasn’t afraid to share them. She had a refined sense of fashion and style and was known for also being quite a lot of fun. She could always see the humour in life and loved to laugh. She was a good sport.

In 1982 her husband passed away and Grace lived out the rest of her life peacefully at her seaside home.

She is survived by her daughters Judy (Leon), Jill, Jenny (Andy), grandchildren, Cory (Rodney), David (Shauna), Mary, Jeff (Jen), great grandchildren, Jodee (Kevin), Natalie, Grace, Gemma, Jack and Trevor and great great granddaughters Taylor and Zoe. All her grandchildren agree that she gave the best back rubs.

We wish to thank Grace’s amazing homecare team. Your support and friendship made it possible for Grace to live in the home she loved, and we will be forever grateful for your skill and compassion. And to Dr. Bobby Crichton, we can’t thank you enough for the years of wonderful care and especially for your home visits, which Grace always looked forward to. Even on her low days you could always make her smile.

You will be deeply missed, but we have so many great memories. And we promise to keep feeding Sally the Seagull.

No service, by request.