Edward (TED) Joel Sagness

February 13, 1956 – February 3, 2018

Ted is survived by mother Rita, brother David, sister Lisa, son Ben Norman and grandchildren McKenzie & Nolan.

He is predeceased by father Robert and brother Stephen.

A Celebration of Life will be held: Saturday, May 5 at 1pm. Next to old place 1595

RSVP by May 3rd to sagnessr@gmail.com