RUCKLE, Helen Agnes

Helen Agnes Ruckle

Dec 20,1924 to June 14, 2018

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Helen Ruckle at age 93. She lived life fully until a few days before her death, enjoying her walking group, the Victoria Symphony, the Pacific Opera as well as her week-end trips to Salt Spring Island to maintain her family home and garden.

She also enjoyed traveling (walking tours in Europe and New Zealand), and was considering another trip this summer to visit friends in Ontario.

Helen was born at Beaver Point on Salt Spring Island and later taught school at the Salt Spring Consolidated School before settling in Victoria in mid 1950’s where she taught at Lansdowne Middle School and Victoria High School. Her quiet, wise counsel was appreciated by so many, both professionally and personally.

She will also be remembered by her family and friends for her independence, her strong sense of integrity, and wonderful sense of humour.

She was predeceased by parents Henry and Mary Ruckle, brothers Norman and Gordon (Lotus), and sister Nan Ruckle, niece Gwen, and nephew Henry Jr, She will be greatly missed by cousins Gladys Campbell, Elaine Fraser, Bruce Patterson, and their families, and also by her many close friends on Salt Spring Island, in Victoria and in Ontario.

There will be no service but a private gathering will be held at a later date.

For those wishing to make a donation in Helen’s memory, please consider: Friends of Ruckle Park Heritage Society, c/o Brenda Guiled, 127 Heidi Place, Salt Spring Island, B.C. V8K 1W5.