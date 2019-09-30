Rev. Cooke, Sharon Willa

Rev. Sharon Willa Cooke

June 7, 1933 – Sept. 28, 2019

Sharon Cooke, daughter of Dr. Richard and Marguerite Moore, was born in Niagara Falls, Ontario, and grew up in Toronto. A registered nurse, she went on to practice psychiatric nursing at Queen Street Mental Health Centre. After graduate studies at Simon Fraser University, she became a registered psychologist and practiced marital and family therapy. She was a founding member of the Canadian Association for Transactional Analysis.

Sharon completed theological studies at Emmanuel College, University of Toronto and was ordained to the United Church Ministry. She served as co-minister with her husband, Barry Cooke, at Salt Spring Island United Church, from 1989 to 1998, and at several B.C. churches thereafter.

Sharon was committed to the life and writing of Catholic monk, Fr. Thomas Merton. She studied at his French monastic community and helped found the Merton Society of Canada.

Sharon will be sorely missed by her husband, Barry, and their daughters, Shary (Daniel), Jen (Bruce +) and Jill (Mike), as well as her grandchildren, Michael (Angie), Griffin and Niko and Claire Savas, to whom she was completely devoted.

She was a sparkling and inspiring presence among family, friends and community, with a warm and inviting smile and a personal kindness almost without limit.

A celebration of life will be held at Salt Spring Island United Church, Wed., Oct 30, p.m. (time, t.b.d.), reception following.

In lieu of flowers, donations to The Stephen Lewis Foundation Grandmothers to Grandmothers would be welcome.