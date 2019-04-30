PETERSON, Lois D.

Lois D. Peterson

July 26, 1939 – April 18, 2019

After a decades-long struggle with rheumatoid arthritis and more recently with other chronic illnesses, Lois passed away quickly and peacefully in hospital, with her immediate family at her bedside.

She is survived by her husband, Ed; daughter, Janine; son, Gavin; sister, Linda (Otto); two nephews, a niece, and their children; one aunt, and numerous cousins. She was pre-deceased by her parents, David and Doris Howell.

Lois grew up on a farm near Ponoka, Alberta. From 1966 until 1980 she worked as the librarian at the high school in Ponoka. Having a keen eye for design and aesthetics, she co-founded a flower shop there in 1969 and operated it until 1975, receiving many compliments for her wedding flower arrangements.

Many will remember her keen intelligence, quick wit, and sense of humour. Before the ravages of arthritis, she played the piano, and enjoyed curling. She had a life-long love for animals.

In 1980, she and Ed moved to Drayton Valley, Alberta, where she ran the municipal library for 10 years. In 1990, she and Ed moved to Salt Spring Island, buying and operating Gulf Islands Septic; she talked many distraught customers on the Southern Gulf Islands through their plumbing calamities. She also volunteered for many years at the Lady Minto Thrift Shop.

The family thanks all the medical staff at Lady Minto and Victoria General Hospitals, and home-visiting caregivers for their compassionate attention.

According to Lois’ wishes, there will be no funeral.

Interment will take place at Forest Home Cemetery, Ponoka at a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Salt Spring SPCA or to the Island Wildlife Rescue Centre.