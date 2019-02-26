PETERS, Catherine Anne (nee Pepin)

Catherine Anne Peters (nee Pepin)

July 10, 1969 – February 12, 2019

Catherine was born, raised and lived the majority of her life in Saskatoon. She attended St Thomas Elementary School, Holy Cross High School and earned post secondary degrees from the U of S. Her working career ranged from Military Reserves to computers/website development.

The constants throughout her life were family, friends, music (especially piano), baking, knitting and, of course, her cats!

Cathy married David Peters in 2001 and she went from being a city girl to her home on “the ranch”.

In 2018 Dave and Cathy headed west, spending 4 months with her parents on Salt Spring Island before moving into their new home in Ladysmith, BC. Cathy was having a wonderful time planning and overseeing the house renovations and she was happily anticipating all the good times she was going to enjoy during her retirement.

Catherine is survived by her husband, David Peters; parents, Ruth and Louis Pepin; brothers, Christopher (Maureen Bachman) Pepin, and Steven (Marjorie) Pepin and their sons Ethan and Austin; mother-in-law Tina Peters; brother-in-law Dan Peters; sisters-in-law Cathy (Will) Peters and Susan (Gerald) Harron and their children David, Tina, Anne, Lisa and Shelley.

She was pre-deceased by her father-in-law Isaac Peters.

A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Salt Spring Island later this year.

In lieu of flowers a donation, in her memory, to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.