PARDIWALA, Captain Rohinton (Ron) Adi

Captain Rohinton (Ron) Adi Pardiwala

April 2, 1953 – January 15, 2020

Captain Rohinton (Ron) Adi Pardiwala, of Salt Spring Island, BC, died peacefully on Wednesday January 15, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Rohinton was the loving husband of Pinkie Pardiwala and father of Tina, Zubin, Nikita and Kobe Pardiwala.

Capt. Pardiwala was born in Calcutta, India on April 2, 1953. He spent his entire career sailing all the seas of this world. His infectious laugh and gentle demeanor will live on in the hearts of his family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday January 25, 2020 from 12:00 to 17:00, at the Salt Spring Golf & Country Club.