PAGE, Harold J, P. Eng.

Harold J Page, P. Eng.

With profound sadness we announce that Harold died peacefully on January 19, 2019 at his residence on Salt Spring Island surrounded by family. Predeceased in June 2018 by his beloved wife Gladie, he is survived by daughters Judy, Louise, Shirley, Yvonne; 4 grandchildren, 4 great-granddaughters and extended family. Harold was an outstanding husband, father, professional and citizen. A true gentleman, his integrity, competence and kindness were widely recognized and will be deeply missed.

A celebration of Harold’s life will be planned and announced at a later date.

