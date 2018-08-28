PAGE, Gladys

Gladys Page

June 4, 2018

With much sadness we announce the passing of Gladys on June 4, 2018 at Victoria Hospice with family at her side.

Survived by her beloved husband of 69 years Harold, daughters Judy, Louise, Shirley, Yvonne, four grandchildren, three great-granddaughters, and extended family.

Long-time residents of Victoria, Gladys and Harold replaced their summer cottage at Fulford Harbour with their retirement home. They spent many wonderful years actively enjoying, supporting and contributing to their island community. Gladys was a long time member of the Lost Chords choir and an enthusiastic supporter of ArtSpring. For the last four years, Gladys resided with Harold at Meadowbrook which she wholeheartedly enjoyed. She will be lovingly remembered for her joyful exuberance and zeal.

A celebration of Gladys’ life will be held at ArtSpring in Ganges on September 22, 2018 from 2 to 4 pm.

Special thanks to Victoria Hospice staff and volunteers for their exceptional care and kindness. Donations in Gladys’ memory to Victoria Hospice would be appreciated.