OWEN, Sharon (Edith Sharon Ann)

Sharon (Edith Sharon Ann) Owen

(Mama Bear)

Sharon died suddenly and peacefully at Cowichan Regional Hospital on Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Terry and her son Thomas.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Cowichan Regional Hospital, Cowichan Reginal Centre and Dr. Toth, Dr. R. Carson and Dr. Ron Reznick.

The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life for Sharon at the Royal Canadian Legion on July 19, 2018 at 12 pm.

We are filled with sorrow but rich with memories of a wonderful loving mother and life partner.