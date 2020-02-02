OTTO, Herbert

Herbert Otto

Jan. 16, 1947 – Dec. 5, 2019

On Thursday December 5th Herb passed away suddenly from complications resulting from his long battle with cancer. Suzie, Karl and Christine were with him at the hospital shortly after his passing with Erik joining by phone.

We want to thank friends, family and the community for your love and support over the past year. It was a difficult time for him and for us. We were fortunate that he maintained his mental faculties up until the end providing us the opportunity to spend quality time with him and say our goodbyes.

He truly was one of the best people this world has produced.