ORTLEPP, Wilfried Hermann Gustav

Deeply loved and never forgotten

Wilfried Hermann Gustav Ortlepp

Oct. 29, 1928 – Feb. 4, 2018

“Und meine Seele spannte

weit ihre Flügel aus,

flog durch die stillen Lande,

als flöge sie nach Haus”

~ Joseph Freiherr von Eichendorff

He showed great courage, strength, and dignity in life and in passing on. His nobility and spirit are a lasting gift to us, and he will always be remembered by his wife Wiebke, daughters and their husbands, Christine and Phil, Stephanie and Wolfgang, grandchildren John and Gwyneth, and many friends.

At his request, he will be cremated with no formal service, and his ashes scattered by his family at the places he loved best. A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date.

A very special “Thank you” to all the medical professionals who helped with his care.

=<