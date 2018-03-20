Evelyn Okano

Evelyn Okano passed peacefully at Abbotsford’s Cottage Pavilion at the age of 92.

Evelyn’s early life was spent in Vancouver, Chemainus and on Salt Spring Island. She and husband Victor were interned to Alberta during the Second World War. They returned to Salt Spring with their two children Parker and Dale in 1948 and rebuilt their life. They moved to Victoria in 1954, where Evelyn spent the next six decades until she relocated to Abbotsford. Evelyn was happiest spending time with family and friends and tending her garden.

She is survived by daughter Dale, daughter-in-law Lynn, sisters Tilly, Tam and Kaye, grandchildren Parrish, Cole, Jason and Edelyn, and great-grandchildren, Brad, Kiyomi, Moira and Chase. She is pre-deceased by husband Victor and son Parker.