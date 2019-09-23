NUTTING, Sinclair Holmes

Sinclair Holmes Nutting

December 4, 1921

Sinclair was born December 4, 1921 at Radisson, Saskatchewan, Canada. Survived by wife Shirley Ann, and children, Byron, Jeff and Jennifer. Served in Word War II in the RCAF as a rear gunner for two operational tours in Bomber Command, Pathfinder Group, awarded DFM. Graduated from University of Saskatchewan with an MA in History. Served in Department of Foreign Affairs 1950/1983 at Ministry and in a number of posts abroad, retiring as Ambassador to Ecuador, retired on Salt Spring Island 1983/2003 where he was actively engaged in island affairs and spent his last years in Australia.