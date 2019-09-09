NICOLLE, Margaret May (nee Duncan, Mercer)

Margaret May Nicolle

(nee Duncan, Mercer)

May 22, 1930 – July 30, 2019

Margaret passed peacefully at home on Salt Spring Island after a brief illness, with her two daughters by her side. Margaret was born in Birmingham, England and emigrated to Canada in 1947 to marry Albert Edward Mercer where they raised their family in the Toronto area. After Albert’s passing, Margaret married Frank Nicolle and they lived in Ontario until his passing in 2015. In that same year Margaret moved to Salt Spring Island, BC to be with her two daughters and was excited to be surrounded by the ocean again after so many years. Margaret enjoyed working with Meals on Wheels and also spent many happy hours working at her friend Jean’s bakeshop where she made the best apple and custard pies! Margaret enjoyed knitting and loved creating little hats for the preemies in the Oshawa General Hospital. Family was very important to Margaret and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy.

Margaret is lovingly remembered by her daughters Madeleine and Beverley; granddaughter Kimberly (Sasha) and their children, Luka and Alexi; grandson Kristian (Amanda); grandson Nathan (Jacquie) and their children Marley, Lilah, Kohen and Illey; grandson Aaron (Christa) and their children Rachel and Carter and granddaughter Alyx (Anthony). Margaret was predeceased by her daughter Heather and son Alex.

Heartfelt thanks to Sandi Muller and the staff at Heritage Place for their kindness, support and care.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Heritage Place, 120 Crofton Road, Salt Spring island on Saturday, September 28th from 1:00 – 3:00 with Liz Anderson officiating.

“A heart is not judged by how much you love,

but by how much you are loved by others”

~ A quote from the Wizard of Oz which was Margaret’s favourite book.