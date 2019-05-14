NICOL, DIANA (Diane) Lynn

June 10, 1953 – Aug 17, 2018

Diane has passed away after an 11-year war with cancer (the doctors predicted 2 1/2yrs in 2007).

She was well known on Salt Spring as the owner of Boardwalk Greens, the attractive garden décor store that was in downtown Ganges. She also worked for the Federal Government at the Pacific Forestry Center.

Diane is survived by her two children Jesse and Melanie, and her husband Bob Patterson. She is also survived by her brothers and sister Chris, Tom, and Tracy and her uncles David, Les and Paul.

A Celebration of Diane’s Life will be held May 25, 2019 at the Royal Canadian Legion (upstairs), 120 Blain Rd, Salt Spring Island from 1:00 – 3:00pm.