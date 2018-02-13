MYCYK, Alexander Oleh

Alexander Oleh Mycyk

April 01, 1939 – February 08, 2018

Our dearly beloved husband, father and grandfather peacefully passed away at Lady Minto Hospital last Thursday. He was our foundation and strength, a kind and loving source of wisdom and humour and will be deeply missed.

The stellar love and care that he received from Dr. Magda Leon, Father Scott, his health team and the staff at Lady Minto, helped transform a harrowing situation into a beautiful event and our family is forever grateful.

Funeral mass will be held Friday February 16 at Our Lady of Grace Church on Drake Road at 12:30 pm.

A memorial for all who loved him will be held later in the Spring, date and time TBA.

A virtual memorial is available for all who want to express their condolences at https://obittree.com/obituary/ca/british-columbia/salt-spring-island/haywards-funeral-service/alexander-mycyk/3425348/