Kim Murrill (Kimmy)

June 3, 2018

A beautiful soul has left this earth…her spirit and love for everyone will live on through all who knew and loved her. Her joyful embraces, her laughter and kindness will be remembered always.

Fill your heart with love and send our blessed Kimmy on her journey to the spirit world with prayers for peace and love in the world…

A celebration of life will be planned for family and friends in the coming months.