MENZIES, John

John Menzies

July 25, 1925 – December 5, 2017

John passed quietly December 5, 2017 at age 92 in Sidney BC surrounded by his family.

He leaves his wife of 66 years Beverly (Stavert), son Mike (Val) Jeremy, Kyle of Sproat Lake, daughter Suzette (Patrick) Chelsea, Russell of Victoria, Steve (Laura) Michelle, Carson of Tsawwassen, Ian (Denise) of Sorrento, daughter-in-law Marguerite, Jennifer, Brian, Stacy of Penticton. John was predeceased by his eldest son Allan.

John and Bev lived in the Cowichan Valley moved to West Vancouver and have been on Galiano and Salt Spring Islands for the past 54 years.

The family would like to thank the staff of Sidney All Care for the exceptional care John received.

There will be no service by request.