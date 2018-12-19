McMASTER, Denis John Andrew

Denis John Andrew McMaster

June 14, 1928 – December 10, 2018

Denis McMaster passed away on December 10, 2018 in Victoria, B.C. Special thanks for the loving care Dad received from Dr. Ron Reznick in Salt Spring and Dr. David Brook and the caring staff at Craigdarroch Care Home in Victoria. Denis was predeceased by his second wife, Sheila; his two sisters, Herma Clerke and Enid Hannon and his parents Emma and David McMaster. He will be lovingly remembered by his daughters Janet McMaster (Tom), and Sue McMaster; step-children Kirby Burnett, Norah Burnett, Clarke Burnett (Sandy) and grandchildren Colleen Townley, Taylor Murch (Spencer), Carter Burnett and Ziggy Burnett. He will also be missed by his nephew Mike Clerke (Judy) and their family. Denis grew up in Vernon and lived his early working life in Vancouver and Calgary, but called Salt Spring home for nearly forty years. He was an active member of the Salt Spring Island Golf and Country Club and the Salt Spring Tennis Association and was very proud to be an honourary life-time member of both organizations. He was instrumental in getting the original tennis bubble built. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Denis’s name to the Lady Minto Hospital Foundation. He will be laid to rest in Vernon, B.C. where a family graveside service will be held. On-line condolences can be sent to:https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/victoria-bc/denis-mcmaster-8086221 .