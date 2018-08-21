MATTHEWS, Diane Marie (nee Dixon)

Diane Marie Matthews (nee Dixon)

May 25, 1931-August 9, 2018

Diane loved to gather her husband Dick, their 5 children and spouses and her grandchildren to share delicious meals prepared with hard work and love.

Diane was born and raised in Vancouver with her sister Beverley by their parents, Harry and Agnes Dixon. Harry, Agnes and Beverley predeceased Diane. She attended elementary school, junior high (where she met Dick), high school and university in Vancouver. Diane was a Gamma Phi Beta and the gold medallist of the UBC Home Economics graduating class of 1952.

She and Dick were married in 1957 and built their family home in West Vancouver where they raised their children. In 1970, Diane and Dick bought property on Salt Spring Island where the Matthews spent many happy summers. Diane loved to entertain their good friends and family at the Tinhut: gin and tonics at 5 pm and dinner sometime much later. Diane volunteered at her children’s schools, at her church, at the Aquarium and for service organizations. She and Dick enjoyed golf, socializing with the Bridge Club, vacations in Hawaii and Palm Springs and trips farther afield. Dick passed away in 2013; Diane missed him every day. Her health made her last years hard, but she always found reasons to smile and to give her children the “eye”.

Thanks to Juliet, Audrey, Vangie, Victorina and the homecare providers who made her comfortable.

Mum’s passing has broken the hearts of Dana (Greig), Leslie (Paul), Gordon (Barb), Nancy and Sharon (Rob). She will be missed by her grandchildren Matthews, Gordon, Hayden, Larissa, Christopher, Nicole, Natasha, Cruize, Mariah, sister-in-law Carol, her nephew and her nieces.

A service will be held on August 23, 2018 at 10:30 am at St. Christopher’s Church, 1068 Inglewood Avenue West Vancouver. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.