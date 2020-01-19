MARTIN, Donna

Donna Martin

Aug. 12, 1948 – Jan. 11, 2020

It with immense heartbreak that we announce the loss of our beloved Donna. Born on Prince Edward Island, she hitchhiked across Canada, found Salt Spring Island in 1971 and never left. She loved the Salish Sea and with a gentle warrior heart, she worked to conserve and protect its ecology and support the rights and title of First Nations whose unceded lands we live on.

Our sincere thanks to this community for the love and care that have been so freely and generously given to Donna and our family. Our hearts are shattered yet we see a grand beauty of human love and caring twinned amidst this unexplainable tragedy and loss. The hands held out, the shoulders offered and the compassionate words have given our family courage and strength. There are not enough “thank you’s” to cover all those friends that have shared and listened. To each of you individually and to that collective whole that makes such a community, please know that you are all a permanent part of our hearts and memories as we find our way forward.

We will hold a celebration of life for Donna when the flowers are in bloom.

In lieu of sending flowers and cards, we will be in touch regarding donations to a cause dear to Donna’s heart.

With love and respect,

Michael, Tara, Bron and family