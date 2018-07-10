MARON, Lena Marie

Lena Marie Maron

1972 ~ 2018

Our beloved Lena, so painful not to have you here with us. Your loving kindness, openness, strength, and grace touched so many. You were so brave and inspirational in your battle.

Your departure is unbearable for Hunter, your son; Roberta, your mother; your sister Jesse, who you supported so much; your brothers, Luke (Jaxun, Lucia, Travis, and Andrea) and Billy; your other sisters, Melissa and Heron; Wayne and Becca (Tyger); your aunts Anne, Clare, and Kimi, and your uncle TV and so many friends who loved you so much because you were such a remarkable giving person.

Even though you had such a wide circle of friends, you were the glue that connected us. We pray you are in a place to smile down on us and support us in our journey through life. We will hold you in our hearts forever.