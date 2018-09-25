MAILEY, Kimberley Jane (Chater)

Kimberley Jane Mailey (Chater)

August 11, 1955 – August 14, 2018

Kim was born August 11th, 1955, first born to Kathy and Bill Chater in Toronto, Ontario. She was the beloved older sister to Bob, Nancy and Susan, growing up in Toronto. She met and married Frank “Red” Coffey and had daughter, Corina.

Kim moved with her young family to the West Coast of BC and soon made Salt Spring Island her home. Kim spent most of her adult life on Salt Spring Island. Here she married Bruce Mailey and had daughters Roxane and Susan.

Kim had many jobs over the years – working on fish boats, was a well loved nanny, worked at Hastings House, taught aerobics classes with Salty Sweaters, and then became the smiling face and manager at Mouat’s Clothing for many years. But most importantly she was a much loved mother to her three daughters.

Kim is predeceased by her mother, Kathy. She leaves behind her daughters Corina (Colin), Roxane and Susan, her father Bill (Susan), her sisters Nancy (Irella) and Susan (Paul), brother Bob (Pat) and grandchildren Hamish, Jackson, Emily, Makenna and Lillah who will all hold memories of Kim in her happier days. She was loved by many friends and family and will be missed.

In recent years Kim has struggled with depression and addiction. In memory of Kim we ask that you treat those who struggle with compassion.

Kim passed away on August 14th, 2018, at the age of 63, in Vancouver with her three daughters by her side.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life for Kim on October 6th from 1-4pm, at The Harbour House Hotel in The Crofton Room.