LYNGARD, Donald Jack

Donald Jack Lyngard

January 23, 1933 – June 26, 2018

With heavy hearts we announce that Donald, better known to his family and friends as Jack, died peacefully in his home in Qualicum Beach on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

He leaves behind to forever miss him, his wife of 61 years, Barbara (Coopsie) Lyngard; children, Danna (James) Hadden and Pauline (Darren Rieberger) Lyngard; grandchildren, Daniel Brandsma, David Brandsma, Kyle Fraser, Michael Fraser; great grandchildren, Ethan Brandsma, Zoey Brandsma, and Abigail Brandsma; brother, Dalbert (Mary) Lyngard; sister, Daphne Shera; nieces and nephews, Evelyn, Cecelia, Deloris, Darlene; Douglas, Denise and Dianne Lyngard; David Shera; David, Steven and Alan Coopsie; close friends, Jerry and Barbara Annable, Ted and Shirley Moller, Ross and Mary Lou Green, Jacquie and Delmar Dahlstrom, Bonnie Clarke, Agnes Cunningham, Elsa Drummond as well as many many other friends and extended family members.

Jack was predeceased by his parents, John and Pearl Lyngard; sisters, Dolly Lyngard, Doreen Garbutt; brother, Dale Lyngard; niece, Dawn Lyngard, and nephew, Eric Coopsie.

Jack led a full and dynamic career as a marine engineer with the Royal Canadian Navy and BC Ferries and spent many satisfying years as a bush pilot.

He enjoyed spending time with his wife, daughters, grandsons and great grandchildren and lived life to the fullest. Jack will be sadly missed by his family and friends but his great stories, memories, accomplishments, and love for all of us will live on forever.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 8, 2018 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at the Vimy Community Hall, 3968 Gibbins Road in Duncan, BC. In lieu of flowers those wishing to honour Jack’s memory may do so by making a donation in his name to a charity of your choice.

