LORENTSEN, Bunny Agnes

Bunny (Agnes Helen) Lorentsen

(1923-2019)

Bunny passed away surrounded by the love of her family on October 31, 2019, at the age of 96 years. She was born and raised in Chilliwack, BC and later served in the Royal Canadian Air Force during WW II. It was then she met her lifelong partner Louie (Lauris) Lorentsen. They raised 5 children while living and working in various coastal communities of BC. She and Louie retired to Salt Spring Island where they were active members of the Rod and Gun Club and Sons of Norway. Bunny is predeceased by her son, Larry and survived by her husband Louie; her children Louise, Lynne, Lenore, and Lorne; eleven grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.

There will be an informal celebration of life between 2 and 4 Saturday, December 1 at the Harbour House Hotel on Salt Spring Island. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Salt Spring Island Hospice Society would be appreciated. Bunny will be sorely missed by all her family and many friends.