LEIER, Margaret Lynne

Margaret Lynne Leier

July 8, 2019

Margaret passed away on July 8th at the age of 69 years. She was predeceased by her parents, Elizabeth and Henry Mierow, and husband Henry Leier.

Margaret leaves to mourn her, children: David, Elizabeth (Julian), Christopher (Riley), and Jonathan (Stephanie), and grandchildren: Cohen, Jovin, Ella, Margaret and Hadley.

Margaret (Peggy) grew up in the Rayburn area and attained several degrees at the U of S in Saskatoon. She taught at the University, had a book on TC Douglas published, and created a Grade 8 Social Studies curriculum that was used across Canada.

Margaret and Henry moved their family to Salt Spring Island, BC where they raised their family. They designed and built beautiful show homes on the island. Unfortunately, Margaret developed Dementia shortly after her husband died and she moved to Regina to live with her cousin Barrie Probe and his family. She loved the constant activity with many little people playing around her and chatting with her. She always loved a good glass of wine and fine dining.

Margaret touched many hearts and the kindness and understanding people showed her was truly overwhelming. Letting our Lord choose her time to go allowed many people the chance to receive many blessings. She will be greatly missed.

Funeral services were held on July 13, 2019 in Regina, SK. Family and friends are invited to sign the online obituary and tributes page at: www.reginafuneralhome.ca.

The Salt Spring Service will be held at Our Lady of Grace Roman Catholic Church on August 24th at 2:30pm. All are Welcome.