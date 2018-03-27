LAYNG, Jenny

Jenny Layng

January 17, 1922 – March 15, 2018

Jenny passed away the morning of Thursday March 15th following a short stay in hospital.

Born in Belgium, Jenny immigrated to Canada with her first husband John in 1947. Following his death she later married second husband, Dr. Jack Layng in 1965. They moved to Salt Spring in 1980 and Jack predeceased her in 1993.

Jenny was a champion tennis player and remained an avid supporter of the sport throughout her life.

She is fondly remembered by her friends and acquaintances for her gracious hospitality, generosity, her love for her dogs and indeed all animals and birds.

Sincere gratitude goes to the VIHA home support workers for their assistance over the past two years and to Dr. Leon and the nurses and staff at Lady Minto Hospital for their excellent care in her last few days.

No service by request.