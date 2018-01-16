LACY, Mollie

Mollie Lacy

1927 – 2018

Mollie was born in Swanage, Dorset, England in 1927 and died Jan 13, 2018 at Lady Minto Hospital. She was predeased by her husband Edward and son Ian.

Mollie is survived by her children Jeffrey, Janet (friend Henderika), and Christine (David); grandchildren Josh (Katie), Erin and Chad; great grandsons Ashton and Caleb.

The family would like to thank the staff of Lady Minto Hospital for the wonderful care of our Mother.

A Service will be held on Friday, January 26 at 2:00pm at the Anglican Parish of Salt Spring Island – St. Mary’s at Fulford. Reception to follow.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of choice.