JORGENSEN, Marie Jorgensen (nee Quocksister)

Phyllis Marie Jorgensen (nee Quocksister)

November 16, 1946 ~ August 11, 2018

Phyllis Jorgensen was called by the creator to be reunited with loved ones and to watch over us as she did in life. On August 11, 2018, Phyllis passed away from aspiration pneumonia at the age of 71 surrounded by her loving family at North Island Campbell River Hospital after a long battle with her health.

Phyllis was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, nurse, cook, gardener, and friend. She was selfless and always provided care and support to her clients, family and friends. She enjoyed a rich career as an LPN at Lady Minto Hospital on Saltspring Island, went to UVic to graduate with a BSN with distinction at age 50, then worked as an RN in Chemainus, Duncan, Nanaimo and Campbell River in the roles of School Nurse, Community Health Nurse, Aboriginal Nurse Liaison, and finally as the Director of Health at KDC Health. Phyllis was a well loved and respected nurse who impacted everyone she came into contact with.

Phyllis was very proud of her grandchildren Brenna, Charlotte, Darby, Halle, and Jorgen. She leaves behind her loving husband Erling, two daughters, Kimberly (Todd) and Lisa (Shawn); Louie sisters Mabel, Winnie, Marina, Mildred, and brother Frank; Henderson sisters Mary, Edith, Maggie, Katie, Norine, Lavern, and brothers Tom, Bill and John; and many nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws, colleagues and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please hug a loved one and take a moment to express the value they bring to your life.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 31, 2018 at 1:00 pm at Thunderbird Hall, Campbell River, BC with tea and refreshments to follow.