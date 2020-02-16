JORDAN, Madaleine Patricia

Madaleine Patricia Jordan

April 13, 1937 – January 17, 2020

Madaleine Patricia Jordan passed peacefully on January 17th, 2020 in Victoria, surrounded by loving family. Madaleine suffered a long battle with Alzheimer’s and spent her last years under the wonderful care of the Oak Bay Lodge staff in Victoria.

Madaleine was born in Springfield, Massachusetts on April 13th, 1937. Within her life, Madaleine went to secretarial school, lived in New York City, engaged in major social and political movements, and took a once in a lifetime backpacking trip around the world. She became a nurse, lived on both of Canadas’ coasts and eventually made a home living close to family on Salt Spring Island. Salt Spring provided friendships and a real sense of community while being close to nature.

Madaleine will be greatly missed by: her daughter Beth (nee Macdonald) and her husband Colin Drummond, her sister Susan (nee Jordan) and her husband Doug Chaffee, and her step sister Marsha Francis. Her granddaughters and their partners: Katie (nee Proctor) and Sam Hannah; Meghan Proctor and Kaimon Grasky; Camille Drummond and Megan Henshaw; Rachel Drummond and Corey Francis; and great granddaughters Lucy and Emme Hannah. Nephew Craig and Marybeth Chaffee, grand nephews Ben, Jack and grand niece Sara Chaffee. Niece Danielle Barger, grand nieces Delaney, Teah and grand nephew Dylan Barger.

A special thank you to the Salt Spring community who embraced Madaleine when she moved here to join our family in 2003. From Pioneer Village, to the amazing AA group who was very dear to her, and the wonderful folks at Braehaven and Oak Bay Lodge- you have all played a very special part in Madaleine’s final years.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 am on February 29th on Salt Spring Island at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, followed by a celebration of life/reception at 12:30 pm at the Hart Bradley Hall. Her many friends and associates are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Madaleine’s name to Salt Spring SPCA.