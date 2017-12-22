JONES, Heather Laura

Heather Laura Jones

April 7, 1970 – December 6, 2017

Heather entered into eternal peace on Wednesday, December 6, 2017. She is now walking with her Dad (Galen).

Heather will be lovingly remembered by her mother Betty, sisters Penny (Darren), Tammy (Paul), and Chelsea (Forrest), daughter Jessica (Jason), son Martin, 12 nieces and nephews, granddaughter Zelda and her entire family and friends.

You are greatly missed and forever in our hearts. We will love you forever and always. Rest in peace our dear Heather. Until we meet again.

Our family would like to thank all the emergency services, Dr. Reznick and the Community as a whole for all the love and support.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at the Community Gospel Church at 11am.