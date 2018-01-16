JOHNSON, Dale Elvin

Dale Elvin Johnson

March 1, 1952 – January 13, 2018

It is with great sadness that the family of Dale announce his sudden passing on January 13, 2018 in his home.

He will be missed by his loving wife Vicki, sibilings, children and his two granddaughters Maddie and Emily who affectionately refer to him as “Gramps”.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Dale’s name to the Salt Spring Island Search and Rescue Society.

Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.