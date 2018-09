Peter Leonard Jackson

June 12, 1930 – Aug 15, 2018

Peter was born in Yorkshire England and died in his home on Rourke Road, Salt Spring Island, leaving his wife Margaret, of 65 years.

He was a retired toy maker who will be remembered by all for his traditional toys and will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.

Sincere thanks to Drs. Reznick & Hargrove, the Community Nurses and the Beacon team for all your help.