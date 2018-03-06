HUGHES, Barbara

Barbara Hughes

Mum passed away peacefully on February 24, 2018 at the Lady Minto Extended Care in her 97th year. If there were two words which describe Mum – both feisty and fun would fit the bill.

Mum was predeceased by her husband Sam (1970), her long time partner Bob Barker (2008) and her son Glen (2015). She is survived by her children: Susanne (Jim), Marie (Steve), Mark (Lynne) and daughter-in-law Leyda. As well, she leaves behind her grandchildren: Michael, Angela (Chris), Alexis (Rob), Tristan (Haruka) and Ian and her great grandchildren: Keira, Sam, Kaine, Preston and Taisho. She will also be remembered by Bob’s family.

Mum arrived on Salt Spring Island in 1961 and knew that she’d found her forever home. She especially loved the farm on St. Mary Lake. It was always a welcoming place for anyone passing by.

She will be remembered for her awesome apple and peach pies, her love of bridge, gardening and as someone who was always ready for an adventure.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the nurses and staff at the Lady Minto Extended Care. We appreciate the kindness and patience they showed Mum during her time there.

No service by request, but if you’re in the mood,

raise a toast to her and wish her Bon Voyage!