HOGAN, Michael Lowrey

Michael Lowrey Hogan

July 15, 1945 – February 15, 2020

It is with great sorrow that we share the news of Michael Hogan’s passing. Michael was born in Fresno, California in 1945. In 1968 Michael left Southern California as a conscientious objector to the Vietnam War. He found sanctuary on Salt Spring Island while coming to visit a friend. He also found a home. Michael was a master tradesman, working largely with stone, brick and tile. He was passionate about his community and was always volunteering in some form. From coaching little league baseball 30 years ago to his recent years contributing to sustainable agriculture through the Farmland Trust and Farmers Institute, he advocated for local and ecologically sustainable farming and community projects. Michael passed away exactly 5 weeks from the day his love Donna Martin left this world. He put off his own health concerns to care for her and after her passing the severity of his illness became clear. She was the focal point of his life and he was destined to join her.

We are heartbroken and stunned by the loss of our parents in such a short period of time. Both contributed tirelessly to our community and helped to make this island an incredibly special place to live. We thank our friends and community for their generosity, support and love throughout this enormously sad and challenging time for our family.

We will hold a celebration for Michael and Donna at their home on June 21st and will be announcing a community project in due time to contribute to in their memory.

With love,

Bron, Karelia, Mikaila and Tara