HOBBS, Federick John

Frederick John Hobbs

June 3, 1945 – September 23, 2019

Fred wrote his own obituary: Fred is dead. Golf clubs for sale.

Sadly, Fred succumbed to the ravages of AML, a brutal blood cancer. Ever the soldier, he fought bravely right to the end.

He is survived by his mother Ina of Haliburton, Ontario, brother Phil (Bonnie) of Lake St. Peter, Ontario and sister Jackie Hughes (Lonnie) of Haliburton, Ontario.

Left on Salt Spring to mourn his passing are Marianne, his wife of over 5 decades, son and daughter-in-law of whom he was so very proud, Chris and Darlene Hobbs, and his faithful dog Cyril.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church as Fred’s thank you to God for the many small miracles over the past 11 months, and his final gift to Marianne was to ask to be Baptized into the Church.

The family wishes thanks and blessings on the angels who walk among us: the staff from clerks to the nurses and doctors who service our hospital, Lady Minto. Thank you and blessings upon the Cedar Lane community and our faithful “dog sitter”, Letitia for caring for Cyril and keeping the home fires burning. And thank you, Father Scott and our parish family for being a part of this journey.

If you are able and have opportunity, please, in Fred’s memory, raise a pint. Not of beer, but of blood. Countless people we will never know donated the gift of life that kept Fred with us, so healthy, for so long – please consider becoming a blood donor.

Sweet dreams, sweet prince. May choirs of angels sing you to your sleep.