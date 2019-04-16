HILDRED, Bruce

Bruce Hildred

After facing ferocious Pacific storms and sailing the Atlantic Ocean twice, my father Bruce Hildred is safe in the harbour.

My Dad cast off the lines for his final journey on the morning of February 15, 2019. In declining health recently Dad’s heart gave way after he enjoyed his morning tea with his dear companion, Meg Anderson. With great sadness we share this news with our friends, and his many cherished and loyal mates on Salt Spring Island.

My heart goes out to Silas Hildred, Rosalind Hildred, Rolf and Marion Hildred, Ragnhild Flakstad, Megan Anderson, Kyle Hauser and his beloved granddaughter Westley Nova. Love from, Karen Hildred.