HIGNELL, George Henry

George Henry Hignell

October 3, 1938 – October 2, 2019

We sadly announce the peaceful passing of our dear George.

He lived his life to the fullest joy on his terms with authenticity, generosity and unending love.

He will be dearly missed by his wife Ann; son Ken, wife Lisa, grandsons Kevin and David; son James, wife Patty, grandson Jason, Natalie; grandson Connor, wife Chantal with nearly delivered great granddaughter Veronica; daughter Catherine, husband Simon, with grandsons Matthew, and Harrison and granddaughter Hannah. Further, very much part of his life were Ann’s daughters Linda, husband Roger, granddaughter Katie and grandson Ryan, Danna with granddaughter Leah and grandson Graham.

We would give our sincere thanks to Dr. David Butcher for his kind care and to all the home support and nursing staff who took such kind care of all of us.

An “At Home Celebration” will be held, Saturday October 12, 2019, 2:00-4:00pm at 2082 – 135 Brinkworthy Rd. Salt Spring Island, V8K 1A2