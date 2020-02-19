HAWKE, Sharon

SHARON HAWKE

July 3, 1954 – February 14, 2020

Sharon always wanted to be a farmer. One of five daughters born to Reginald and Hellen Hawke in Sweetsburg, Quebec, she grew up in Ontario. After earning a degree in Agriculture from the University of Guelph, she went prospecting in the Yukon where she met Gene Drzymala, the man with whom she would spend the rest of her life. Together, they built a love-filled life of their own choosing for 40 happy years on 10 acres near Fulford Harbour.

Sharon’s legendary volunteer efforts supported the good work of Salt Spring Island Women’s Institute, Island Comfort Quilts, Burgoyne United Church Women, Salt Spring Island United Church, Saltspring Island Sailing Club, and more.

Sharon is survived by her husband Gene, sisters Heather (Doug), Bettyann (Steve), Darlene, and Linda (Jim); nephew Mitchell; Gene’s three children whom Sharon treated as her own – Mitchell (Carrie), Julie (Cindy), and Suzanne (John); grandchildren Lydia, Hannah, Merlin, Bowen, Harper, Riley, Cash, Sephira; and great-grandchild Norah.

A celebration of Sharon’s life will be held at Salt Spring Island United Church, Saturday February 22 at 1:30 pm. A tribute page for Sharon has been set up at www.earthsoption.com.

The family suggests that donations in lieu of flowers be directed to Burgoyne United Church, C/O Salt Spring Island United Church.