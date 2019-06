Catherine (Kitty) Margaret Harris

Catherine (Kitty) Margaret Harris, nee Stobbe, passed away peacefully in Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops on June 13, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years Rev. H.E. Harris (Bert). She was born on November 15, 1924 in Russia and emigrated to Canada in 1925 with her parents. She is survived by her daughters Catherine (Cay) Swanson and husband Lyle and Constance (Connie) Elsdon and husband Bob, her 5 grandchildren, their spouses, and 7 great grandchildren.