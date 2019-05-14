HALL, Betty Marie (nee Jarrell)

Betty left this life at the age of 97 at the Lady Minto ECU on Salt Spring Island on May 5.

Hers was a life loved and well lived.

She was born in Port Hope, Ontario on September 28, 1921 to John and Ruby Jarrell and grew up in Oshawa with her siblings Jean and Jack.

After marrying her great love, Don W. Hall, she lived first in Etobicoke and then Orillia where she raised her family.

Don and Betty loved to travel and after his retirement they visited every continent except Antarctica.

After Don’s death Betty spent many happy years at Leacock Estates in Orillia before moving to Salt Spring in 2006 to be closer to her kids.

Betty will be deeply missed by her close family, Doug (Satva), Donna, Chintan, Rick and her lovely grand daughter Alisha. Esta Bolliger and Nirmal Dryden were great friends.

Nephew Gerry and the whole Ross clan were a big part of her life.

Many thanks to the crew at Heritage Place, Dr. Catherine Prendiville and the staff at the ECU for their loving care and dedication to Betty during her final years.

Betty was a beautiful spirit who always led with a smile. She managed to see the best in everyone she met. It was a rare gift and a legacy we will all aspire to.

Donations to the Lady Minto Hospital Foundation in Betty’s memory would be most appreciated.